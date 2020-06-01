Return of SA football closer as Safa says protocols agreed to

Safa president Danny Jordaan and National Soccer League (NSL) chairperson Irvin Khoza have been mandated to meet and brief the ministers of Health and Transport on what needs to be done in the case of football returning to play.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Football Association (Safa) has announced that its joint liaison committee has agreed on protocols for the resumption of football in the country.

The committee met on Monday at Safa House and agreed that both the Safa president Danny Jordaan and National Soccer League (NSL) chairperson Irvin Khoza must report back to the Minister of Sport Nathi Mthethwa on the protocols for the return to play.

The two have also been mandated to meet and brief the ministers of Health and Transport, Dr Zweli Mkhize and Fikile Mbalula, on what needed to be done in the case of football returning to play.

Monday’s meeting adopted the report and protocol from the task team that said that football could only resume under specific conditions as prescribed by the protocol.

The meeting also resolved that Safa would write to Minister Mthethwa asking for permission on training procedures.

Jordaan and Khoza would also discuss the possible starting dates for the resumption of football matches.

In his address on Saturday, Minister Mthethwa spelled out the way forward for contact and non-contact sport.

He gave training the green light but also underscored the fact that playing was impossible on alert level 3 according to firm government specifications.

Minister Mthethwa participated briefly in the meeting on Monday and emphasised the need to balance the health of football stakeholders and the economic impact that COVID-19 had on the game.