Ramaphosa admits he should have explained govt’s U-turn on cigarette sales
The president said he should have been the one to announce the overturning of the decision.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday offered some clarity around why his announcement on the lifting of the ban on the sale of cigarettes was reversed.
The president said he should have been the one to announce the overturning of the decision. Ramaphosa was speaking during a meeting with the South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef).
Government has been taken to court by the Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association (FITA) and British American Tobacco South Africa (BATSA) over its decision to extend the ban on the sale of tobacco products.
Ramaphosa initially announced the ban on the cigarette sale would be lifted in April. However, government made an about-turn and Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said the ban would remain, citing health reasons and advise from experts.
Eyewitness News asked the president what advise was relied on when he made the initial announcement.
“When the initial decision was taken, we obviously had also gleaned on the advice that was there from the medical field. The change came about as a result of a flurry of concerns and objections that were raised by a number of South Africans in their thousands,” Ramaphosa said.
He said he should have been the one who announced the reversal of that decision.
“And give reasons why this was being changed. That was not done, and we would concede that,” he said.
The president said Dlamini-Zuma had been subjected to unfair attacks over the contentious ban.
WATCH: Tobacco ban, COVID-19 relief grant and transparency - President’s Q&A with journalists
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.