Queen back in the saddle as British lockdown eases
The Queen has been living at Windsor Castle, west of London, during the lockdown with her 98-year-old husband Prince Philip.
LONDON - Britain’s Queen Elizabeth was photographed riding a 14-year-old Fell pony in Windsor Home Park on Sunday as the country eases stringent measures to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.
From there, she has issued a number of rallying messages to the nation, including televised addresses that have been a rarity during her 68-year reign.
🐴 The Queen is pictured riding Fern - a 14 year old Fell Pony - in Windsor Home Park this weekend. pic.twitter.com/z9DUnW9yB3— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 31, 2020
