New day, new lockdown level: S.Africans wake up to new reality

Many South Africans were familiarising themselves with the new rules under level 3.

JOHANNESBURG - The country officially enters level 3 of the lockdown on Monday morning, meaning millions of people are returning to work.

South Africans can now buy alcohol again and also exercise when they want to.

However, the Department of Basic Education (DBE) on Sunday announced at the 11th hour that pupils in grades 7 and 12 would only be expected back in the classroom in a week’s time.

In a statement, the DBE conceded that a substantial number of schools were not ready to re-open, which was what teachers' unions had been saying for a while now.

The department announced that school management teams, teachers, and non-teaching staff would return to work on Monday morning to prepare for the arrival of pupils next week.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is due to give an update on the confusing situation at 11 am.

Long queues were expected to form at liquor stores and other licenced outlets where South Africans would have the first opportunity in almost 10 weeks to buy alcohol, which was prohibited for two months.

However, it could only be purchased for home consumption from Monday to Thursday between 9 am and 5 pm.

Restaurants would also allow patrons to collect food orders with strict COVID-19 regulations in place, or they could opt for the drive-through route, which is also now allowed.

For those who like to keep active, there were no longer restrictions on when people could exercise or walk in public given that they wore face masks and keep their distance from others.

Interfaith religious communities cam also hold services at places of worship under strict guidelines, which included keeping a register to make sure fewer than 50 people are in attendance.

No singing of hymns is allowed.



Game parks and private game farms can open for visitors from on Monday, however, no overnight stays are allowed.

Citizens still cannot visit family or friends and cannot yet get a haircut as hair salons remained closed.

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.