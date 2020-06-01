Motshekga ‘hopeful’ education sector will begin teaching next Monday

Motshekga has given an update on the state of readiness for the resumption of the 2020 academic calendar following her last-minute postponement of the return of grades 7s and matrics to the classroom.

JOHANNESBURG - Despite a number of schools still facing backlogs in the delivery of personal protective equipment (PPE) and water tankers, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is hopeful that the sector will be able to begin effective teaching and learning from next week Monday.

The minister cited a number of problems to the short notice postponement, including that only Gauteng and the Western Cape had met most of the COVID-19 health and safety standards.

While unions are still not convinced that schools will be ready in a week to resume with teaching and learning under the COVID-19 regulations, Motshekga seemed optimistic.

“Based on the reports that I’ve received from the provinces, I am very hopeful that all outstanding challenges will be addressed during this period so that we can start teaching.”

She said that the sector had already lost a full term and officials are working to adjust the curriculum in order to catch up on time lost.

“We’ve given directives formally that the May/June examinations will be administered in December.”

Parents who choose not to send their children back to school have to apply for home education in terms of the South African School Act.

Guardians, especially those with children with commobilities are encouraged to apply to the heads of provincial departments who can exempt a pupil entirely, partially or conditionally from compulsory school attendance.

