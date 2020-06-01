Manenberg boy (7) recovering in hospital after being shot while sleeping
The Western Cape Health Department said that he was currently in a stable condition following emergency surgery.
CAPE TOWN - A seven-year-old boy is recovering in hospital after he was shot multiple times at his Manenberg home.
On Sunday night, shots were fired in Red River Street where the boy was injured while sleeping.
Police have not yet confirmed the details of the incident, but the Western Cape Health Department has confirmed that a boy matching the description was admitted to a healthcare facility in the province.
The department said that he was currently in a stable condition following emergency surgery.
