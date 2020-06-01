IFP's Hlabisa says DBE being unrealistic on date for reopening schools

IFP president Velenkosini Hlabisa said based on the party’s assessment, the Education Department was poorly equipped to reopen schools for grade 7 and matric pupils next week.

DURBAN - The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) on Monday said that Monday was an unrealistic date for the gradual resumption of the academic programme.

“Schools should remain closed and not until all necessary PPEs and infrastructure are in place to ensure that schools are a safe place for teaching and learning.”

Has called on Education Minister Angie Motshekga to stop what he called a rush game in the reopening of schools and adequately ensure safety.

