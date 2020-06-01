Gauteng Liquor Forum disappointed some outlets didn’t comply with regulations

Many South Africans lined-up outside liquor shops in the early hours of Monday morning to buy their preferred drinks.

JOHANNESBURG - With Monday being the first day of alcohol sale across the country under level three lockdown, the Gauteng Liquor Forum said it was disappointed that some outlets did not comply with COVID-19 regulations.

Many South Africans lined-up outside liquor shops in the early hours of Monday morning to buy their preferred drinks.

However, the forum said some stores did not have enough stock, leaving many customers stranded.

The sale of alcohol is allowed only from 9am to 5pm from Monday to Thursday.

The forum's Phumzile Ratladi said Monday was not what they were hoping for: “It’s a great disappointment because when we reached a provision centre, we found that some were not complying to the regulations and some of the stock had already expired.

_WATCH: Liquor stores reopen _