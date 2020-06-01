Gauteng Liquor Forum disappointed some outlets didn’t comply with regulations
Many South Africans lined-up outside liquor shops in the early hours of Monday morning to buy their preferred drinks.
JOHANNESBURG - With Monday being the first day of alcohol sale across the country under level three lockdown, the Gauteng Liquor Forum said it was disappointed that some outlets did not comply with COVID-19 regulations.
Many South Africans lined-up outside liquor shops in the early hours of Monday morning to buy their preferred drinks.
However, the forum said some stores did not have enough stock, leaving many customers stranded.
The sale of alcohol is allowed only from 9am to 5pm from Monday to Thursday.
The forum's Phumzile Ratladi said Monday was not what they were hoping for: “It’s a great disappointment because when we reached a provision centre, we found that some were not complying to the regulations and some of the stock had already expired.
_WATCH: Liquor stores reopen _
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.