El Chapo-style: Shoprite Liquor in Newtown robbed of alcohol worth R300k
Thieves tunneled through a solid concrete floor to gain access to the store and stole alcohol worth R300,000.
JOHANNESBURG - A Shoprite Liquor store in Newtown Junction shopping centre, Johannesburg, has been robbed of alcohol worth R300,000.
In what some would say is Mexico’s El Chapo style, thieves tunneled through a solid concrete floor to gain access to the store.
#BoozeBreakIn A Shoprite Liquorshop in Newtown Junction, Johannesburg was robbed in bizarre fashion by thieves who tunnelled through a solid concrete floor to gain access to steal R300,000 worth of alcohol. pic.twitter.com/HsXgNA8AV9— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 1, 2020
The manager discovered the theft and a large hole in the ground on Friday.
"The incident took place during South Africa’s hard Level 4 and 5 lockdown period, during which the sale of alcohol was strictly prohibited," Shoprite said in a statement on Monday.
She was returning to prepare for the store’s reopening under the easing COVID-19 level 3 lockdown conditions on 1 June.
The thieves avoided the mall’s main entrance and instead used electrical and stormwater tunnels beneath the shopping centre to gain access to an area beneath the store.
"According to Oswald Meiring, the Shoprite Group's Loss Control Manager, the suspects were first recorded on CCTV cameras on 21 May - just 10 days before liquor sales were allowed," the statement added.
A reward of R50,000 is up for grabs for anyone with information that may lead to arrests.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.