Dept happier with WC dam levels after first winter rainfall
Spokesperson for the provincial local government and Environmental Affairs Department, James-Brent Styan said that the province wasn't out of the woods yet.
CAPE TOWN - Last week's heavy rain has translated into higher dam levels for the Western Cape
"The latest level for the province as a whole is 36.8% and the dams providing water to the City of Cape Town are currently at 54.8%."
But last week's rain was a good start to the season.
"We've still got some way to go before we are happy but we are happy to see the trend reversing and the dam levels starting to increase - we've seen the Theewaterskloof Dam for example that's now increased from below 50% to nearly 52% following the recent rainfall."
