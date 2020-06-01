CT transport hubs bustling as commuters head home

Train, taxi and bus services were severely restricted during the hard lockdown, but with the workforce being allowed back, regulations have been relaxed.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town's public transport interchange is busy again as commuters start their journeys home on day one of level 3 lockdown.

Train, taxi and bus services were severely restricted during the hard lockdown, but with the workforce being allowed back, regulations have been relaxed.

Metrorail is only scheduled to start operating from July, but minibus taxis can now load up to 70% capacity and buses up to 50%.

Hundreds of people are making their way to and from work on Monday afternoon.

#Covid19 #level3 Cape Town’s public transport interchange is busy again as commuters make their way to and from work on day one of level 3 lockdown. KP pic.twitter.com/on2uaJL6al — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 1, 2020

For many, it's their first day back since the lockdown was introduced on 27 March.

Commuters were sitting in taxis wearing masks with the windows wide open.

At the bus terminus, officials were disinfecting buses before they headed to the bay where passengers embarked.

One commuter, who came from Phillipi, said that she was opting to take a bus home for social distancing because this morning the taxi that she took was full.

"It was fine but the problem was that the taxi was full, there was no space between the passengers so I'm taking the bus as there's space between the passengers."

A Hanover Park taxi driver said that they'd suffered financially and he's now loading 16 people because he had a family to feed.

"Traffic cops must understand that we were struggling under levels 5 and 4. We've got families that we must feed at the end of the day, so I've got a full load of 15 to 16. That's what I'm doing."

