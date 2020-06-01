Competition Commission welcomes finding against Babelegi over price hikes

The company inflated its prices for face masks in contravention of the Competition Act.

JOHANNESBURG - The Competition Commission has welcomed a decision taken by the Competition Tribunal, which found Babelegi Workwear and Industrial Supplies guilty of excessive pricing.

The company inflated its prices for face masks in contravention of the Competition Act.

The commission investigated the complaint and found that Babelegi increased its prices of face masks from R41 per box up to R500 per box.

This was the first case referred for prosecution following a complaint laid in March.

Commissioner for the Competition Commission Tembinkosi Bonakele: "The tribunal found that Babelegi had market power because you must have no other choice but to buy from them and for this they found them to be dominant and they've abused their dominance."