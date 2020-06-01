Cheers! CT shoppers brave long queues to get hands on alcohol

There were long queues at many stores and at just after 4pm on Monday afternoon the queue at Ultra Liquors in Wynberg was about 60 metres long.

CAPE TOWN - The doors have closed at liquor stores open for the first time in more than nine weeks.

Under level three lockdown regulations outlets can be open from Mondays to Thursday between 9am and 5pm.

Just before 5pm, the main gate at the entrance was shut.

A few customers were disappointed but many others had endured long queues to get their hands on booze.

At this store, people stood 1m apart, while staff moved up and down loading alcohol in the dispatch area.

When moving in, people were scanned and sanitised.

One excited man waited for an hour and finally got to the front of the queue.

"I'm so glad to be here. I've been waiting for this moment, counting the days. It's been 67 days and I'm so excited to be here. Savannah, wine... I'm going to see... it's a shopping spree. "

The store limited customers to five cases of beer, cider or wine.

EWN also encountered a disappointed customer at a nearby Pick n Pay liquor store which closed on time.

"This is crazy. People can't be standing here and then there's nothing happening."

