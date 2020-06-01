Big petrol price hike coming on Wednesday
There have been significant fuel price reductions over the past few months due to a plummet in oil prices.
JOHANNESBURG - Petrol prices are set to increase dramatically from Wednesday.
The Energy Department said that the retail price of all grades of petrol would increase by R1.18 cents per litre.
Diesel will rise by 22 cents.
There have been significant fuel price reductions over the past few months due to a plummet in oil prices.
This was due to less demand during the COVID-19 pandemic and a price war involving Saudi Arabia and Russia.
However, the price of Brent crude oil has recovered and is now around $37 a barrel.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.