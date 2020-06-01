Big petrol price hike coming on Wednesday

There have been significant fuel price reductions over the past few months due to a plummet in oil prices.

JOHANNESBURG - Petrol prices are set to increase dramatically from Wednesday.

The Energy Department said that the retail price of all grades of petrol would increase by R1.18 cents per litre.

Diesel will rise by 22 cents.

This was due to less demand during the COVID-19 pandemic and a price war involving Saudi Arabia and Russia.

However, the price of Brent crude oil has recovered and is now around $37 a barrel.