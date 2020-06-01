ANCWL in KZN comes out in support of Dlamini-Zuma after ‘racist’ caricature

DURBAN – The African National Congress Women’s League (ANCWL) in KwaZulu-Natal is calling for swift action against a Facebook user accused of posting a racist picture attacking Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

It was first posted last week. Mbali Fraser of the ANCWL in KZN said Dlamini-Zuma had been the subject of unfair criticism and racist outrage since the start of the lockdown, and this needed to stop.

“The minister is working with a team and does not take decisions unilaterally in any matter,” Fraser said.

Fraser said the Facebook user who shared the post should be put in jail to show the country that racism would not be tolerated.

“We are saying the justice system must act urgently and were also hoping that the South African Human Rights Commission is going to do something about this. Racists like him don’t have a place in our society,” she said.



The ANCWL said it would continue supporting Dlamini-Zuma on her hard-line stance against the sale of tobacco products during the lockdown.

