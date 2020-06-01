5 people arrested in Soweto for allegedly tampering with meter boxes
It's understood the community of Orlando East caught three men on Saturday, following a network fault.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said that five people have been arrested in Soweto for allegedly tampering with meter boxes.
The interruption is believed to have affected at least 20 households, leaving residents without power.
Meanwhile, in a separate but similar incident on the same day, two people were also arrested.
The pair is also accused of connecting electricity illegally.
Eskom's Reneiloe Semenya said: “Eskom would like to confirm the arrest of five members of the public illegally operating and damaging the essential infrastructure in Orlando East, Soweto. We would like to commend the SAPS for apprehending the alleged suspects.”
