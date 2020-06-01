40 more people die from COVID-19, SA death toll at 683
The health ministry has also confirmed 1,716 new cases of COVID 19, putting the total number at 32,683.
The Western Cape remains the epicentre in the country while the national recovery rate currently stands at 51.4%.
"A total of 725,125 tests have been processed cumulatively of which 23,242 tests have been conducted since the last report," a statement from the ministry said on Sunday might.
