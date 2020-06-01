40 more people die from COVID-19, SA death toll at 683

The health ministry has also confirmed 1,716 new cases of COVID 19, putting the total number at 32,683.

JOHANNESBURG – Forty more people have died from the coronavirus in South Africa, bringing the national death toll to 683.

The Western Cape remains the epicentre in the country while the national recovery rate currently stands at 51.4%.

"A total of 725,125 tests have been processed cumulatively of which 23,242 tests have been conducted since the last report," a statement from the ministry said on Sunday might.

#Covid_19SA Statistics as at 31 May 2020 pic.twitter.com/HfMSKMwqPM — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) May 31, 2020