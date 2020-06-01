22 COVID-19 deaths in WC takes SA fatalities to 705
As of this afternoon, the country has a total of 34,357 coronavirus infections, with 16,808 recoveries.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has recorded 22 more COVID-19 related deaths, all from the Western Cape, bringing the new death toll to 705.
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize made the announcement on Monday afternoon while on his oversight visit to that province.
As of this afternoon, the country has a total of 34,357 coronavirus infections, with 17,291 recoveries.
The Western Cape continues to account for the majority of the cases at 65.7%.
As of today, the cumulative number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 34 357, the total number of deaths is 705 and total recoveries are now 16 808 pic.twitter.com/G2zKOUhUUR— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) June 1, 2020
