Zulu: Let us protect children in COVID-19 and beyond
Social development Minister Lindiwe Zulu has called on South Africans to put the needs of children ahead of all else as the nation marks child protection week.
CAPE TOWN – As the nation marks child protection week, Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu called on the public to put the needs of children at the forefront.
Since President Cyril Ramaphosa declared the national state of disaster, schools and early childhood development centres have been closed.
These disruptions heightened the risk of child abuse, neglect and exploitation.
Zulu said children should be protected at all times.
“My call to all South Africans in general is that, as the theme goes for this child protection week, let us protect children in COVID-19 and beyond.”
