Will schools reopen tomorrow? Organisations await minister’s briefing today

JOHANNESBURG – Teacher unions and school governing body associations said they were waiting in anticipation on basic education minister Angie Motshekga's response on whether the reopening of schools will go ahead as scheduled.

Motshekga held a meeting with different organisations on Saturday night to listen to their concerns about why schools should not reopen on Monday.

The department has prepared for some schools across the country for the return of grade 7 and grade 12 pupils.

However, some MECs said health and safety standards have not been met in many provinces.

South African Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu) Mugwena Maluleke said teachers should be given another week to prepare.

“This is just to launch the teachers into something that is going to create more problems, you can’t do that. You have to instill confidence in the teachers, build resilience. Once you have done that, then you can bring in the learners because teachers know how to handle the learners. But, if they are still and very anxious about the situation and shocked – it's not good for them.”

Minister Motshekga will give an update on her ministry's readiness to reopen classrooms at six o'clock this evening.

