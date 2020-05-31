WATCH LIVE: South Africa National Day of Prayer: 31 May 2020
On this day, all South Africans are called upon to turn their thoughts to all who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Meanwhile, the South Africa Council of Churches published guidelines for its member churches on how to self-regulate as some places of worship prepare to resume operations from Monday.
The council has proposed a four to 12-week preparation period before its members churches can resume services.
Some the guidelines which have been drafted by the council's task team include separate spaces for the elderly to worship, a register of attendees to simplify contact tracing and mid-week services
There's been mixed reactions from the clergy and members of the public after the president announced that religious gatherings of up to 50 people would be permitted during level three lockdown.
The council's Malusi Mpumlwana said the provision for the opening of public worship was not an invitation to go to church immediately.
