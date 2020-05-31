WATCH LIVE: President Cyril Ramaphosa convenes virtual meeting with Sanef
President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke to members of the South African National Editors Forum.
JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa convened a virtual meeting with the South African National Editors Forum (Sanef) on Sunday afternoon.
This comes as the media industry has taken a hard knock from the economic crunch caused by the coronavirus, with many companies struggling to stay afloat.
In May, Caxton announced it would be pulling the plug on its magazine division, while the Mail and Guardian newspaper announced that, due to the loss of advertising revenue it was struggling financially.
