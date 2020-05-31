UCT says NBTs will not be part of its admission criteria in 2021

This was due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the testing programme.

CAPE TOWN - The University of Cape Town on Saturday said National Benchmark Tests (NBTs) would not be part of the admission criteria to the institution in 2021.

The NBTs have been a requirement for undergraduate admission at UCT for several years.

The university is considering amendments to the current admission criteria and expects this to be finalised soon.