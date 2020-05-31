Sale of alcohol may spell disaster: Citizens weigh in on easing of regulations
After over two months of stringent measures to curb the coronavirus, South Africans will have to familiarise themselves with another new normal.
JOHANNESBURG - With the country preparing for level 3 of the lockdown on Monday, 1 June, some South Africans Eyewitness News spoke to have mixed feelings about the eased regulations.
After over two months of stringent measures to curb the coronavirus, South Africans will have to familiarise themselves with another new normal.
With some strict measures eased, including the lifting of the national curfew, many say they are optimistic.
“The implications this will have on the country cannot be ignored. This has been very apparent with the loses of jobs and companies closing. Economic activity must resume now,” one citizen said.
“We’ve been under lockdown for a very long time now and I haven’t had that sense of freedom,” another said.
However, with alcohol sales now permitted there are a few who said the move may spell disaster.
“I drink too. I am happy but I don’t think it’s a good idea,” one resident noted.
Another said: “It might be a bit of a mess with the repercussions of the ban on alcohol being lifted.”
Other regulations that have been relaxed include domestic air travel for business purposes, sales of hot, prepared food in stores and the resumption of some sports.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.