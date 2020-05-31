Sale of alcohol may spell disaster: Citizens weigh in on easing of regulations

After over two months of stringent measures to curb the coronavirus, South Africans will have to familiarise themselves with another new normal.

JOHANNESBURG - With the country preparing for level 3 of the lockdown on Monday, 1 June, some South Africans Eyewitness News spoke to have mixed feelings about the eased regulations.

With some strict measures eased, including the lifting of the national curfew, many say they are optimistic.

“The implications this will have on the country cannot be ignored. This has been very apparent with the loses of jobs and companies closing. Economic activity must resume now,” one citizen said.

“We’ve been under lockdown for a very long time now and I haven’t had that sense of freedom,” another said.

However, with alcohol sales now permitted there are a few who said the move may spell disaster.

“I drink too. I am happy but I don’t think it’s a good idea,” one resident noted.

Another said: “It might be a bit of a mess with the repercussions of the ban on alcohol being lifted.”

Other regulations that have been relaxed include domestic air travel for business purposes, sales of hot, prepared food in stores and the resumption of some sports.