Near 600,000 relief grant requests to be processed this week

To receive the relief grant, one must have no source of income nor receiving money through the Unemployment Insurance Fund.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday that the delay in the payment of the temporary R350 unemployment grants was met with technical glitches, which resulted in many applicants still being not paid.

Speaking during a two-hour virtual discussion with reporters and the South African National Editors Forum, Ramaphosa said the Social Development Department assured him that it was currently processing almost 600,000 people in the next few days.

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) two weeks ago said it was looking at better and faster ways of distributing social grants after the demand for the R350 relief fund prompted officials to look more vigorously at payment options like vouchers and other electronic methods.

Applications for the new grant opened on earlier in May, but for people without bank accounts, it would be difficult.

Sassa CEO Busisiwe Khumbula said cash send and e-transfer that didn't require traditional bank accounts, could soon be used.

She said they had agreed with banks to make these options available for beneficiaries.