Murdered KZN teen Andile Mbuthu laid to rest today

JOHANNESBURG - Friends, family and community members have paid their last respects to Tongaat teen Andile Mbuthu who was killed earlier this month.

The 16-year-old was kidnapped and assaulted late last month after being accused of stealing alcohol from a local tavern.

Earlier this month, human remains were discovered in the Wewe River about two kilometres from where he was assaulted, which prompted the DNA tests.

Seven people, including a 16-year-old, now face charges of kidnapping and murder.

Mbuthu's family said while they were still grieving over how they lost their son, they were pleased that they were able to give him a dignified funeral.

The family has previously raised concerns with the way police initially treated their case, leading it to be elevated to the office of KZN police commissioner Khombinkosi Jula.

Spokesperson Ntobeko Ngidi spoke to eyewitness news early this month.

“We were not happy from the day we had reported the matter to the police station. They didn’t secure the place of crime and never took any pictures as to prove that this had been discovered at the crime scene.”