Mkhize leads virtual meeting to mark World No Tobacco Day

The day comes as the South African government has been dragged to court by different companies in the tobacco industry for prohibiting the sale of cigarettes during the lockdown.

JOHANNESBURG – Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Sunday led a virtual meeting to commemorate World No Tobacco Day.

The global campaign that aims to debunk myths about smoking and highlight the harmful impact.

Government cited health-related issues for the ban, saying those who smoke are more susceptible to being severely affected should they contract the coronavirus.

Human Science Research Council Professor Sibusiso Sifunda gave a scientific background on the use of tobacco in South Africa.

“The SA DHS is telling us is common among men (37%) than women (8%) aged 25 and older. Majority of men were smoking every day and about 6% of women also reported that they were smoking every day.