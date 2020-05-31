GolfRSA disappointed with uncertainty of where golf stands at alert Level 3

Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa held a briefing on Saturday to clarify how the change in lockdown levels impacts sports in the country.

JOHANNESBURG - Golf RSA released a statement saying they still had no clarity on where the sport stands ahead of South Africa move to level 3 lockdown from 1 June.

Non-contact sport can train, and resume matches behind closed doors.

Training can also resume for contact sport, but matches can only be staged at level 1.

Speaking on Mthethwa’s briefing, GolfRSA said they want to go on record as: "expressing our disappointment around the continued uncertainty in terms of where the return of golf stands. There are sufficient examples globally that have proven that golf can return safely and in so doing, reignite the industry.

We have been clear with the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture, through our detailed proposals and supporting documents, that a prerequisite for any professional golf to be practiced or played is for golf facilities to be open to all.

Golf clubs in the main worldwide derive their revenue from amateur golfers playing golf and this is essential for golf courses to survive.

There are approximately 40,000 people employed by golf clubs across South Africa, and 85% of these employees fall in the most vulnerable economic sector. Our overriding priority is to save jobs without adding any risk."

Amongst other announcements made by Mthethwa was confirmation that contributions from provincial MECs have seen the department's relief fund grow beyond over R200 million.

Sports bodies were also given 14 days to inform the minister of their plan of action in regard to return to training.

Their plans must include operational guidelines and a guarantee that technical staff and officials will be tested for COVID-19 before resuming activity.