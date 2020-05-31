EC MEC says schools without necessary PPE will not open tomorrow
Eastern Cape Education MEC Fundile Gade said schools that are not ready to reopen on Monday, as a result of the delay in delivery of water and personal protective equipment, will be opened later in the week.
CAPE TOWN – The Eastern Cape education department said only schools which had stringent safety measures in place would open their doors on Monday.
Learners in grades 7 and 12 will be the first to return to school after spending months at home due to the COVID-19 lockdown.
The return of other grades will be staggered.
He said packages of personal protective gear – which include sanitiser, soap, cloth masks, aprons and cleaning materials, among other items – are still being delivered.
The department has ensured the 931 schools that had no water supply would be given at least one tank filled with water.
Gade said schools that fail to meet departmental standards for learners to return will be deemed level 5 schools.
Those learners will be taken to neighbouring schools with the use of scholar transport.
READ: Basic Education Department's final schedule for reopening of schools
200529 Basic Education Gazette by Primedia Broadcasting on Scribd
