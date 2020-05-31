ANCYL in WC heads to Equality Court over racist caricature of Dlamini-Zuma

The social media post depicts the minister as an ape. It was first put on Facebook.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) in the Western Cape is going to the Equality Court after a racist caricature of Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma was posted online.

The social media post depicts the minister as an ape. It was first put on Facebook.

The youth league's Muhammad Khalid Sayed said they hoped the Equality Court would regard the matter as an urgent one.

“We feel though, our argument is that this must be taken head-on, so we are going to the Equality Court in Cape Town.”

The league has slammed the post as a cruel, racist, and misogynistic attack on the minister.

Sayed said they would also be lodging a criminal with the police.

“Our youth structure in the Southern Cape is going to go to be laying criminal charges in George at the police station.”

The South African Human Rights Commission is also investigating.