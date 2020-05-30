WATCH LIVE: Transport minister briefing on regulations under lockdown level 3
The transport sector is preparing for an increase in traffic, with nearly 8 million South Africans expected to return to work on Monday, 1 June 2020.
JOHANNESBURG – Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said his department had noted World Health Organisation (WHO) discouraging the use of sanitising booths due to health concerns. He said these would no longer be at transport facilities across the country.
“We at transport also tested some of the booths which we wanted to use for convenience and new innovation as we rolled-out safety ,easures in transport centres in our country. The department of health, informed by WHO, have informed us that it is not safe to use the booth in South Africa and the world over.”
Mbalula delivered a media briefing on regulations and guidelines for the transport sector under lockdown level 3.
Last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the easing of lockdown regulations from level 4 down to level 3 which would see the resumption more economic activities.
The sector is preparing for an increase in traffic, with nearly 8 million South Africans expected to return to work on Monday, 1 June 2020.
Cooperative Governance Minister Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma recently announced domestic flights will resume under strict conditions while interprovincial travel will still be barred unless a permit is provided.
With schools set to resume next week - many will be looking to hear what will be said about regulations governing the scholar transport system and railway services – both of which were marred by controversy over safety even before the pandemic.
WATCH: Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula media on level 3 regulations and guidelines
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.