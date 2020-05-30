WATCH LIVE: Transport minister briefing on regulations under lockdown level 3

The transport sector is preparing for an increase in traffic, with nearly 8 million South Africans expected to return to work on Monday, 1 June 2020.

JOHANNESBURG – Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said his department had noted World Health Organisation (WHO) discouraging the use of sanitising booths due to health concerns. He said these would no longer be at transport facilities across the country.

“We at transport also tested some of the booths which we wanted to use for convenience and new innovation as we rolled-out safety ,easures in transport centres in our country. The department of health, informed by WHO, have informed us that it is not safe to use the booth in South Africa and the world over.”

Mbalula delivered a media briefing on regulations and guidelines for the transport sector under lockdown level 3.

Last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the easing of lockdown regulations from level 4 down to level 3 which would see the resumption more economic activities.

Cooperative Governance Minister Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma recently announced domestic flights will resume under strict conditions while interprovincial travel will still be barred unless a permit is provided.

With schools set to resume next week - many will be looking to hear what will be said about regulations governing the scholar transport system and railway services – both of which were marred by controversy over safety even before the pandemic.

WATCH: Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula media on level 3 regulations and guidelines