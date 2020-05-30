Two people die in fire that destroyed three homes in Vrygrond, CT

The blaze broke out earlier on Saturday.

CAPE TOWN - Two people have died in a fire that gutted three homes in Vrygrond, Cape Town.

The city's Fire and Rescue Service's Jermaine Carelse said: “The city’s Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to the fire at approximately 17:15 and firefighters who were first on the scene, found a body of a woman and a man in an informal structure. A formal dwelling and as well two informal structures were destroyed and were extinguished at 18:48 pm.”

The two fatalities bring to at least nine people who lost their lives in separate fires across the Cape over the past week alone.

Winter months in the Western Cape are notorious for deadly informal settlement fires as residents battle to keep themselves warm with the use of paraffin and candles.