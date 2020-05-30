Sport, arts and culture COVID-19 relief fund increased to R200 mln
JOHANNESBURG – Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa revealed on Saturday that the Ministry's COVID-19 relief fund had increased to R200 million after donations from provincial MECs.
Mthethwa made the announcement during a press briefing where he expanded on how level 3 lockdown regulations will impact sport in the country.
Non-contact sports were expected to resume under level 3 lockdown with strict regulations imposed.
The minister said 1,320 athletes and artists have applied for the relief fund and 592 have been paid so far.
“Because of the measures of the lockdown they can’t work, and they are hungry – they say it all the time that ‘We can’t work, we are hungry Minister’. The government, within its power, will do everything possible to soften the blow.”
