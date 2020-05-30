Sport, arts and culture COVID-19 relief fund increased to R200 mln

The minister said 1,320 athletes and artists have applied for the relief fund and 592 have been paid so far.

JOHANNESBURG – Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa revealed on Saturday that the Ministry's COVID-19 relief fund had increased to R200 million after donations from provincial MECs.

Mthethwa made the announcement during a press briefing where he expanded on how level 3 lockdown regulations will impact sport in the country.

Non-contact sports were expected to resume under level 3 lockdown with strict regulations imposed.

“Because of the measures of the lockdown they can’t work, and they are hungry – they say it all the time that ‘We can’t work, we are hungry Minister’. The government, within its power, will do everything possible to soften the blow.”

