Paarl community gets aid after fire that claimed 6 lives

CAPE TOWN – Relief aid operations commenced in Paarl where six people, including children, died in a fire.

The Drakenstein Municipality said one informal structure was destroyed as well as structures and an adjoining block of flats was damaged.

Municipality spokesperson Richard Newton said, “Building control officials conducted a structural assessment of the damaged flats and repair work will commence next week. The clean-up operation of the debris is also expected to commence next and building starter kits will be provided.”