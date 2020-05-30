Paarl community gets aid after fire that claimed 6 lives
The fire broke out on Friday morning in Chicago, claiming the lives of two men, a woman, and three children died in the blaze.
CAPE TOWN – Relief aid operations commenced in Paarl where six people, including children, died in a fire.
The Drakenstein Municipality said one informal structure was destroyed as well as structures and an adjoining block of flats was damaged.
Municipality spokesperson Richard Newton said, “Building control officials conducted a structural assessment of the damaged flats and repair work will commence next week. The clean-up operation of the debris is also expected to commence next and building starter kits will be provided.”
