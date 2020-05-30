Mkhwebane welcomes ConCourt decision to set aside cost order against her

This as the apex court ruled on Friday that the Pretoria High Court was just in awarding an interdict to Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan against the Mkhwebane.

JOHANNESBURG – Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said she welcomes the decision by the Constitutional Court to set aside the personal cost order against her.

This as the apex court ruled on Friday that the Pretoria High Court was just in awarding an interdict to Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan against the Mkhwebane.

The public protector and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) lost their appeal against the interdict obtained from the high court.

The public protector had requested the president to take action against Gordhan for the alleged South African Revenue Service (Sars) rogue unit, but Gordhan took her on review. the interdict is to stop this action.

Mkhwebane said the constitutional court overturning the high court’s decision that she was liable for costs was misdirected and failed to explain why she should do so.

She said an order to pay costs would have hindered her from doing her job without fear or favour.

Mkhwebane said she would never ordinarily oppose an application to seek an interdict against the implementation of her remedial action. She said she only did so because of Minister Gordhan's language in responding to her report.

The public protector said her findings stand until set aside by a court.