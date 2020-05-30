Mbalula ‘confident’ most of transport sector ready to resume operations

Mbalula on Saturday gave an update on revised regulations around transport under level 3.

CAPE TOWN - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said he was confident most of the transport sector was ready to resume operations under the lockdown.

Mbalula on Saturday gave an update on revised regulations around transport under level 3.

Mbalula said with schools reopening and more people returning to work, the transport sector must be unlocked.

He said the sector would resume operations with strict adherence to health protocols.

“We have consistently emphasised that working with civil society, with our people in general, we will redouble our efforts in ensuring that the transport sector is not is not responsible for the rapid spread of the virus.”

Mbalula said interprovincial travel would be allowed for people returning to work and school on condition travellers have valid permits.

Buses, cabs and minibus taxis can throughout the day.

Capacity restrictions will, however, remain in place.