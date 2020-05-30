Fuel price set to increase as S. Africans prepare for daily commute from Monday
The AA's Layton Beard said while the fuel demand remained historically low due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it's expected to surge as global economic activity resumes.
JOHANNESBURG – The Automobile Association (AA) has predicted a significant fuel price increase next month as 8 million additional South Africans return to work under level 3 of the lockdown.
The association said the decline in the petrol price over recent months is set to come to an end, with the price of brent crude oil as the major reason for the sharp increase.
AA's Layton Beard said while the fuel demand remained historically low due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it's expected to surge as global economic activity resumes.
“At this stage, the AA is predicting an increase of R1,20 in the petrol price, 22-25 cents in diesel and 44 cents for illuminating paraffin. This is a reversal of last two months trend which saw a significant decrease in the fuel price.”
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.