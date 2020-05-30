Fuel price set to increase as S. Africans prepare for daily commute from Monday

The AA's Layton Beard said while the fuel demand remained historically low due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it's expected to surge as global economic activity resumes.

JOHANNESBURG – The Automobile Association (AA) has predicted a significant fuel price increase next month as 8 million additional South Africans return to work under level 3 of the lockdown.

The association said the decline in the petrol price over recent months is set to come to an end, with the price of brent crude oil as the major reason for the sharp increase.

“At this stage, the AA is predicting an increase of R1,20 in the petrol price, 22-25 cents in diesel and 44 cents for illuminating paraffin. This is a reversal of last two months trend which saw a significant decrease in the fuel price.”