Ennerdale SAPS operations resume after closing due to confirmed COVID-19 case
The station was evacuated on Friday as a precautionary measure to allow for deep cleaning and to make an assessment of the risk of exposure to other employees.
JOHANNESBURG - The Ennerdale police station in Johannesburg is up and running again after operations were halted when an officer tested positive for COVID-19.
The police's Vish Naidoo said the affected officer was under quarantine: “In the meantime, members that have come in contact with the infected member, whether directly or indirectly, have been screened and tested for the virus.”
