EFF condemns ‘ruthless’ murder of George Floyd by US police officer
The party said Floyd's killing represented a deep tradition of racial prejudice and violence against African Americans by law enforcement in America.
JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have condemned what they call the ruthless murder of George Floyd by racist police officers in the United States (US).
In a graphic video, 46-year-old Floyd is seen pleading for air as a white officer restricts him with a knee placed firmly on his neck for several minutes, he later died in hospital.
The EFF’s Vuyani Pambo said they welcomed the arrest of the policeman Derek Chauvin, who is facing charges of murder and manslaughter.
The party has also called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to immediately convene a meeting with representatives of the US in South Africa and demanded they recalled the deployment of the military in Minneapolis against protesters.
