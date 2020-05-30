Dunoon residents stone law enforcement officers for demolishing their structures

It is believed the buildings were erected on Saturday morning.

CAPE TOWN - Volatile scenes have played out in the community of Dunoon after residents hurdled stones at law enforcement officers who were in the area to demolish structures believed to be illegally erected in the region.

It is believed the buildings were erected on Saturday morning.

the City of Cape Town's Wayne Dyason said: “An operation to create illegal structures and take plots in a nature reserve close to the Dunoon area resulted in the crown reacting violently by stoning the staff. The N7 is currently closed in both directions.”