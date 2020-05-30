Cosatu calls on Labour Dept to empower workers ahead of level 3 lockdown
While the department said it was working to ensure workers are protected when they return to their posts Cosatu's Sizwe Pamla said in some cases this was not enough.
JOHANNESBURG - The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) is calling on the Labour Department to empower workers as the country gears for level 3 of the lockdown.
While the department said it was working to ensure workers are protected when they return to their posts Cosatu's Sizwe Pamla said in some cases this was not enough.
He said they were particularly concerned about workers in the agriculture sector: “When it comes to some workers, these issues of PPEs, we have discovered that the employers don’t even try or even pretend to comply.”
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.