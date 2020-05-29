SAA’s BRPs ask for another extension to finalise rescue plan
This will be their fourth extension since taking charge of the embattled airline since December last year.
JOHANNESBURG – South African Airways (SAA) business rescue practitioners (BRPs) have asked creditors for permission to postpone the publication of their business rescue plan until 8 June.
This will be their fourth extension since taking charge of the embattled airline December last year.
Les Matuson and Siviwe Dongwana were supposed to produce the plan on how to restructure SAA on Friday.
The business rescue practitioners said the plans to restructure SAA were not ready as they still needed to consult with affected parties.
Matuson and Dongwana said a draft plan was ready but due to the outbreak of COVID-19, those plans were shelved because of the ban on travel during the national lockdown.
They said when government informed them that they wouldn't get any more money, they had to start from scratch.
The pair said they have a revised plan ready but had to take into account the proposals made by government, and the unions about the possibility of starting a new airline.
The practitioners now want more time to consult with the affected parties on the changes, and warned that if they are not granted the extension, they will be forced to approach the courts to get one.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.