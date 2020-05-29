SA's credit growth slows to 7.37% year on year in April

Expansion in the broadly defined M3 measure of money supply quickened to 10.47% in April from 9.49% in March.

JOHANNESBURG – Growth in private sector credit in South Africa in April slowed to 7.37% year on year from a revised 7.75% in March, central bank data showed on Friday.

