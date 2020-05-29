Record number of virus cases, 1,000 dead in 24 hours in Brazil
The South American country has the world's second highest number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases - 438,238 - after the United States.
BRASILIA, Brazil - Brazil registered a new record in COVID-19 cases and more than 1,000 dead in a 24 hour period, according to official figures out Thursday.
The South American country has the world's second highest number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases - 438,238 - after the United States.
According to Health Ministry data, 26,417 new cases were confirmed in a 24 hour-period ending late Thursday.
In that same period Brazil experienced its third highest number of virus deaths since the start of the pandemic: 1,156, bringing the total death toll to 26,754, the sixth highest in the world.
Some experts however believe that the actual virus infection rate could be up to 15 times higher because there has been no widespread testing in Brazil.
The virus is spreading as federal and local authorities clash over health policies.
Most states have imposed partial lockdowns, but President Jair Bolsonaro wants them to end and for the economy to open quickly.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.