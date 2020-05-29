Parktown Boys' High principal back at work as GDE wraps up Enock Mpianzi probe

Malcolm Williams was suspended by Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi in January as part of the process to investigate the tragic death of 13-year-old Enock Mpianzi at the beginning of the year.

JOHANNESBURG - Malcolm Williams, the principal of Parktown Boys' High School has been back at work since Monday, 25 May.

This is according to the Gauteng Department of Education, which made the announcement on Friday.

Williams was suspended by Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi in January as part of the process to investigate the tragic death of 13-year-old Enock Mpianzi at the beginning of the year.

Mpianzi died on a school trip to a lodge in the North West after taking part in a river rafting exercise with fellow pupils.

The department said that Williams was served with charges related to the incident but his hearing had to be postponed due to the coronavirus lockdown.

The department said that its investigation into the matter was complete and as such, it was decided that he should be back at work as there was "no possibility that he may interfere with the process".

It said that parents, through the school governing body, also supported his return to the school.

“We will await the final report of the disciplinary hearing as well as the criminal case outcome before we can act further on this matter. Unfortunately, the lockdown delayed matters and the department is compelled to respect the rights of the principal,” said Lesufi.