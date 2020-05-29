Nxesi: Employers must provide PPE, sanitisers for returning domestic workers

On Monday, service staff will join over 8 million South African employees who will be returning to work for the first time since the lockdown was enforced in March.

JOHANNESBURG – Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi said that employers of domestic workers and gardeners have to provide them with protective clothing.

He said that this was mandatory as in all other applicable industries.

Nxesi was speaking at the economic cluster briefing on the regulations for level 3 of the lockdown on Friday.

While the domestic work sector has always been hard for the Employment and Labour Department to monitor or inspect, Minister Nxesi said that employers had the responsibility to keep these workers safe.

“The issue of sanitisers, and all protective equipment which might be needed, it’s a must even for domestic workers and gardeners.”

However, unlike with large employers, domestic workers do not have to be transported between home and work.

Additional remarks on the issue will be made by Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula on Saturday.

