Muslim Judicial Council urges mosques not to reopen yet

The MJC said it believed the decision to reopen places of worship such as mosques should not be made hastily while the number of COVID-19 infections continued to rise.

CAPE TOWN - The Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) on Thursday strongly urged mosques to remain closed for another month.

President Cyril Ramaphosa earlier this week announced that places of worship would be allowed to open their doors when regulations are relaxed from Monday to level 3.

Only 50 worshippers will be allowed to gather at any given time with strict rules around physical distancing and hygiene to be followed.

It is concerned that over 60% of the country’s infections were recorded in the Western Cape, and the province also had most deaths.

The MJC advised mosques located in hot spot areas not to reopen and worshippers over the age of 60 or those with underlying medical conditions are encouraged not to return for prayers.

