Metro police make several arrests in Manenberg after shootings
One of the suspects was taken into custody on Thursday night after he was found in possession of an illegal firearm and 11 rounds of ammunition.
CAPE TOWN - Metro police officers made several arrests in Manenberg following a spate of shootings.
Metro police spokesperson Ruth Solomons said: “Officers were patrolling in the Manenberg area due to shootings that took place earlier in the day when they saw a male walking down the street. He appeared nervous when he saw the officers. During a search by officers, they uncovered an unlicensed pistol and illegal ammunition. Officers also arrested five more suspects between the ages of 23 and 37 for public violence linked to shootings in the area.”
