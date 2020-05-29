Mapisa-Nqakula: Investigations into Collins Khosa’s death still ongoing

This was despite an inquiry by the SANDF clearing the four members implicated in his death.

JOHANNESBURG - Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula on Thursday said investigations into the events that led to Collins Khosa’s death were still ongoing.

This was despite an inquiry by the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) clearing the four members implicated in his death.

Mapisa-Nqakula said members of the army deployed to assist and maintain order during the lockdown were there to protect citizens, and not harm them.

The minister said investigations into what happened to Khosa were still ongoing. She said there were various entities within the army that were trying to find out what exactly happened the day Khosa died.

“Anything else that relates to whether this is a murder case or not is a matter I would rather not comment on until such a time when all investigation have been concluded,” Mapisa-Nqakula said.

Mapisa-Nqakula said going into level 3, soldiers knew the dos and don’ts.

“Don’t get into a physical fight with members of the public unless it’s self-defence,” she said.

She urged the public to work with officers to maintain order.

EFF DECRIES ‘COVER-UP’

Meanwhile, the EFF on Thursday dismissed the report looking into Khosa’s killing, saying it was not worth the paper it was written on.

The party said the document was nonsensical and “replete with contradictions”.

“Not many know that since his death, the EFF has been working closely with the family and the legal team to ensure that justice is done and that no stone is left unturned. We will continue this journey, including challenging the blatant cover-up of the report of the board of inquiry released yesterday [Wednesday]. That report is not worth the paper it is written on. It is replete with nonsensical findings, contradictions and evasions,” said EFF leader Julius Malema.

The findings of a police investigation are expected to be released soon.

