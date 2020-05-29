Lesotho court revokes former first lady Maesiah Thabane’s bail

The former Prime Minister Tom Thabane’s third wife was granted bail by the high court for the alleged killing of Thabane’s second wife Lipolelo.

JOHANNESBURG - The Lesotho Appeal Court on Friday set aside bail for embattled first lady Maesiah Thabane and slammed the acting chief justice Maseforo Mahase for granting it under questionable circumstances.

The former Prime Minister Tom Thabane’s third wife was granted bail by the High Court for the alleged killing of Thabane’s second wife Lipolelo.

In a controversial move, Thabane’s grandson and the survivor of the shooting, Thato Sibolla, joined hands for a review application saying she had already been declared a fugitive when she had fled to South Africa.

Should the former first lady be out on bail or await trial in custody? That was the question that the Lesotho Appeal Court was asked to answer in the matter.

There were claims Maesiah was released even before the bail amount was paid.

Police were disappointed that the director of public prosecutions didn’t oppose the bail and they supported the review application with an affidavit, saying Maesiah had links with traditional Famo music gangs and she was dangerous.

There were now more allegations that she also paid R10,000 to have her ex-husband killed, but the hitmen shared the money and didn’t go through with it.